Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 215 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Read Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.