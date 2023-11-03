Steward Financial Group LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.85. The firm has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

