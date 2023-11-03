Steward Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,253,000 after buying an additional 72,690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,568,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Paychex by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 67,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.