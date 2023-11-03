StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

