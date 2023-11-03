StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $26.17 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.36. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 81,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,486.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 81,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,486.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 38,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $98,423.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,672.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 236,608 shares of company stock worth $619,277. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Further Reading

