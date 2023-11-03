StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 122,231 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.