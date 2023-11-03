StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 6.95. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies Company Profile
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
