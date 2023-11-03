StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,268.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

