StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of STRM opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 32.09% and a negative net margin of 44.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

