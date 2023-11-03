StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.57.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 5,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,259,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,738,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

