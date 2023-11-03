StockNews.com Downgrades Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Get Perion Network alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PERI

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ PERI opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.40. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 16.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.