StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.70% of Taitron Components worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

