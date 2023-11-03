StockNews.com Lowers National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Bankshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of National Bankshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

NKSH opened at $24.08 on Monday. National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 198.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 244,683 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,597,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 101.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 71.6% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 102,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

