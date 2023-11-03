StockNews.com Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.54.

Shares of HPE opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

