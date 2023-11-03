Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 2.0 %

SYK stock traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.73. The stock had a trading volume of 544,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,888. The firm has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $205.94 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

