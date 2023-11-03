Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Stryker updated its FY23 guidance to $10.35-$10.45 EPS.

NYSE SYK opened at $278.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.01. Stryker has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

