SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.00. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 160,969 shares changing hands.

The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Transactions at SunCoke Energy

In other news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,482,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 976,760 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 636.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,046,047 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 904,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,722,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 784,258 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 265.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 766,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 556,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $760.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

