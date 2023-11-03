SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Barclays

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of SunPower from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 1,644,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunPower has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

