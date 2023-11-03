SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.07.

Get SunPower alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SunPower

SunPower Trading Up 3.6 %

SPWR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 1,644,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,139,246. SunPower has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.93.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SunPower by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 48,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.