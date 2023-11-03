Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,386.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Sunrun by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,056 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.