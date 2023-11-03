S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

Shares of SANW opened at $0.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,618,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 369,150 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

