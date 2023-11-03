Synairgen (LON:SNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.01

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.01 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.95 ($0.08), with a volume of 38057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.66 ($0.08).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -127.12 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35.
Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
