Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $478.64 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.88 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.