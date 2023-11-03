Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $478.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.88 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,769 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

