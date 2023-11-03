Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 259.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7 %

Synopsys stock opened at $478.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.88 and a 1-year high of $502.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.