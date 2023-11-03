Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target on the stock.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

LON:TKO opened at GBX 90 ($1.10) on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of GBX 81 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($1.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.78 million, a PE ratio of -4,375.00 and a beta of 2.15.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

