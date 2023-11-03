Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.68) price target on the stock.
Taseko Mines Stock Performance
LON:TKO opened at GBX 90 ($1.10) on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of GBX 81 ($0.99) and a one year high of GBX 160 ($1.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £259.78 million, a PE ratio of -4,375.00 and a beta of 2.15.
About Taseko Mines
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taseko Mines
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.