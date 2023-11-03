TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.31.

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $40.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of -0.57. Arcellx has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

