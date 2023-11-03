TD Cowen Raises Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $235.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.94.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 114.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter valued at $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.