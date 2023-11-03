Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $600.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Shares of COST opened at $555.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.06 and a 200 day moving average of $536.60. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $577.30. The firm has a market cap of $246.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,703 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

