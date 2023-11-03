Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $38.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

See Also

