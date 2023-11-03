Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TENB. Stephens assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

TENB stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $153,055.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,272.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $112,197.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,156.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,078 shares of company stock worth $2,959,500 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tenable by 1,772.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

