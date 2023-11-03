Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Stephens

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TENB. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Tenable alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,481. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $97,545.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $213,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,369,485.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,251,000 after buying an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,843,000 after buying an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after buying an additional 472,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,503,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.