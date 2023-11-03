Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

TENB stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.15. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $112,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,078 shares of company stock worth $2,959,500 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

