Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.38.

Tenable stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.65. 167,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,481. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $49.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $123,720.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,308,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock worth $2,959,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

