Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Barclays

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. Tenable has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $97,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,078 shares of company stock worth $2,959,500. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 13.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,503,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,019,000 after purchasing an additional 92,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

