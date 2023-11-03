Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average of $71.13.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $10,576,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,271,124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.