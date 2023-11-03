Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,845,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 59.7% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.90. The stock had a trading volume of 728,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

