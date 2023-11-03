The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 48.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $192.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.90.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

