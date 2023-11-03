The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The Cigna Group updated its FY24 guidance to $28 EPS.

Shares of CI stock opened at $318.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,063,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in The Cigna Group by 20.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 948,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,248,000 after buying an additional 162,521 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

