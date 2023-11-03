The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Boosted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.13% of Cooper Companies worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 3.3 %

COO stock opened at $327.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $257.28 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

