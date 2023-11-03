The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Holdings Lifted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after purchasing an additional 70,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,577,508,000 after buying an additional 416,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $571,864,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 102,613.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $458,180,000 after buying an additional 1,384,262 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $335.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,384. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average of $362.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.82 and a 52 week high of $399.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

