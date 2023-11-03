The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stake Lowered by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COO. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.30.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $327.36 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $257.28 and a one year high of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.64 and a 200-day moving average of $362.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.