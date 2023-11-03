The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Price Performance
The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.49.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
