The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Motco grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 23,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,215,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,947,000 after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $313.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

