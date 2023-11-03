The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Target Price to $88.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OKTA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $67.99 on Monday. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327 in the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Okta by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Okta by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

