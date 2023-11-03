The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

HAIN stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven R. Golliher acquired 30,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

