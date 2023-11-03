The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

HIG opened at $73.62 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $436,037. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

