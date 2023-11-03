The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,979 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Macquarie cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

NYSE:IPG opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

