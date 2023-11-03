The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $110.49 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -671.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

