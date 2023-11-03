The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $5.32.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

