The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.53.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Mosaic Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of MOS opened at $33.68 on Friday. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 111,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

